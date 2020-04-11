Pickup truck plows into Walnut Creek home, causes major damage

article

No one was injured in a solo vehicle crash involving a Dodge Ram pickup truck that crashed into a Walnut Creek home, causing serious damage.

The home, located near a dead-end on Hawthorne Drive in the Joaquin Ranch neighborhood of Walnut Creek, was occupied by one person when the truck came crashing in Saturday afternoon.

The pickup truck came to rest several feet into the residence. The woman inside the home was sitting at the kitchen table, roughtly 15 feet away from the path of the truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken away from the scene in an ambulance, although fire personnel at the scene report no injuries.

The cause of the crash is not yet known; authorities are investigating the crash, and investigating to see if drugs and/or alcohol contributed.

Photo: Evan Sernoffsky/KTVU.

Photo: Evan Sernoffsky/KTVU.

Advertisement