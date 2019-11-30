Piedmont Boy Scout Christmas tree lot returns for 50th year

article

One of Piedmont's longest standing holiday traditions resumes Saturday with the opening of the Piedmont Council of Boy Scouts Christmas tree lot at 9 a.m. at 890 Moraga Ave., Piedmont, adjacent to Coaches Playing Field.

The opening will feature a Tap Dancing Christmas Trees performance at 11 a.m.

The lot -- which will have over 1,500 Noble and Douglas fir and Silvertip trees, as well as garlands and wreaths - is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and 4 to 7:30 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 22.

It has been a Piedmont tradition since 1969.