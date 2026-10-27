Pittsburg approves 45-day data center moratorium but doesn't stop current plans to build one

The Brief The Pittsburg City Council voted unanimously to enact a temporary 45-day moratorium on new data centers following a heated meeting. The pause does not affect the previously approved Phase 1 of the Avaio data center project slated for the former Delta View Golf Course site, frustrating local opponents. Pittsburg joins several other Bay Area cities, including Hayward, San Francisco, and Oakland, that have recently approved data center moratoriums.



The Pittsburg City Council voted unanimously at a special meeting on Monday to approve a 45-day moratorium on new data centers, making it the latest Bay Area city to hit pause on such developments.

Residents call moratorium "useless"

What they're saying:

The meeting grew heated as residents chanted and voiced frustration, arguing that the temporary halt does not go far enough. Police were called in to escort protesters out.

While the moratorium temporarily halts consideration of any new data centers—and could potentially halt future second and third phases—it does not stop, delay, or alter Phase 1 of the Avaio data center project.

Phase 1, approved in November 2024, is slated for construction on the former Delta View Golf Course site. The project includes an additional building in each phase. So while the second and third buildings could be stopped, city council says the first building will still be constructed.

Opponents of the project criticized the exclusion of Phase 1 from the pause.

"It’s exhausting for us to come out here and have to ask and beg to not harm our community," a resident named Coco said during public comment. "I know Phase 1 isn’t on the agenda today, but I also don’t believe there isn’t anything we can do to stop that."

Proposed data center in Pittsburg.

Other speakers echoed those frustrations, questioning the timing and effectiveness of the measure.

"Excluding Phase 1 makes this formal pause completely useless," another speaker said, advocating for at least a 90-day pause. "We will be back to ensure this moratorium continues onto a full ban of data centers. No data centers in Pittsburg!"

Another resident questioned the council's motives: "Is this a political tactic so you could announce on the media, 'Hey look, we put a moratorium. We hear you'? Where was this months ago? Where was this before Phase 1 got even approved?"

Opponents of the data center say the city council initially called the project a technology park. It wasn't until June of this year that people started to find out it would actually be a data center.

"From the beginning it was deception after deception after deception, and now we’ve come to this point where we don’t feel like we have any choice but to be disruptive," said activist Lynn Doherty. "Because they’re not listening to us and they’re doing something that is so wrong."

Opponents urge residents to vote in midterms

Iztaccuauhtli Gonzalez lives across the street from where the Avaio data center will be built. He, like many others, is worried about the noise, pollution and other possible impacts to residents, kids at nearby schools and the greater community.

"There’s a lot of unknowns on the data center’s effects – all the vibrations, the 99 megawatts of power and electricity going into the site, 39 generators," he said. "It’s going to be like hundreds of diesel (generators) running, well we’re going to be breathing that air."

This issue inspired him to run for city council.

"Stop the data center. The community of Pittsburg doesn’t want it. We will not allow you to come and November 3rd you’re going to see the change when people rise up against the misdecisions, bad decisions that were made before, and we’re going to make change."

Gonzalez hopes that the three city council seats that are up for election will be filled with people willing to stop the project at whatever means necessary, even if that means the city gets sued by Avaio.

Council members weigh in

The other side:

Pittsburg City Council meeting on data centers. Oct. 26, 2026

Council members noted they have the option to extend the 45-day moratorium.

According to officials, the pause gives the city time to study data centers, evaluate their effects, and draft new regulations aimed at ensuring the Avaio project is built safely.

The council has previously argued that the data centers could bring in a lot of revenue and generate jobs.

The action follows a growing regional and national trend as local governments grapple with the expansion of data facilities.

Last week, Hayward approved a moratorium that could last up to two years, following a 45-day pause enacted by San Francisco the week prior and a similar measure approved in Oakland earlier this month.