Pleasant Hill Police looking for missing 17-year-old

Police are asking for the public's help to find missing 17-year-old Angel Ruiz. He was reported missing by his family at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials say Ruiz packed a change of clothes in a backpack he was carrying.

Ruiz has Type 1 Diabetes and requires his insulin daily. Ruiz is believed to be in the open space areas between Paso Nogal Rd. to Vinehill Way.

Ruiz is described as 5’-1" and 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing white pants, white shoes, blue striped polo shirt, and a black oversized coat.

If you see Ruiz, you are asked to call PHPD at 925-288-4600.








