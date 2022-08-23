Pleasant Hill police ask public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old

article

Pleasant Hill police were calling on the public to help locate a 14-year-old College Park High School student who's been missing since Saturday.

Investigators described Lila Petrik as white, with long brown hair, brown eyes, standing about 5'04" tall and 110 pounds.

They said she left her home overnight and was last seen wearing her pajamas. Police said she may have been with a friend headed toward Antioch.

On Facebook on Tuesday, Holly Hastings-Petrik posted a flyer with photos of the teen saying, "My daughter Lila is still MISSING. Please be on the lookout if you see her call 911."

The flyer said the teen's last known location was in Oakland.

Investigators asked anyone who may have seen Lila or know of her whereabouts to contact the Pleasant Hill Police Department at 925-288-4600.