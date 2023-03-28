Pleasanton police trying to reunite wayward pig with its family

article

Pleasanton police posted photos of a pig that weighs more than 200 pounds to their social media on Tuesday and are looking for the owner.

The swine, dubbed by police as "HAMrietta," was found near Dublin Canyon Road. They are trying to reunite the pig with her family.

Police indicated this is not the same pig who was found wandering city streets early last year. That was a piglet who was much smaller in stature.

If you have any information about this pig, or its owners, you can call (925) 803-7040.