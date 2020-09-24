Pleasanton woman completes non-stop swim across Monterey Bay

Overnight, a professionally-trained marathon swimmer completed a non-stop swim from Santa Cruz to Monterey Bay, all in the name of aquatics.

Catherine Breed says her desire to complete the journey has a lot to do with spreading awareness about diversity in aquatics.

With sunscreen still visibile on her legs, Breed emerged from the waters of Monterey Bay only to have her legs give out from exaustion. It had taken her 12 hours and 42 minutes to complete the swim.

"I was so proud of myself for even beginning this swim with everything going on in the world, that even started and finished it. I'm just proud of myself that I was tough today," said Breed.

In all, Breed swam 25 miles. She began the swim at 9 p.m. Wednesday and finished around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.