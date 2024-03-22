Pliny the Younger returns and so do the beer aficionados

article

Pliny the Younger, the exceptionally popular India pale ale released for a limited time each spring by the Russian River Brewing Company in Santa Rosa, is back.

The triple IPA will be available on tap again starting Friday. The annual release enticed a group of its devoted fans to camp out overnight for a chance to get one of the first pours of the day.

It's only available in the Santa Rosa pub and Russian River's Windsor locations until April 4. The beer is sold on draft and in bottles.

Fans say it's a delicious happy beer with some fruity flavor. Enthusiasts said waiting in the early morning hours is all part of the experience to get one of the most sought after beers.

"We kind of see the same crowd every year," said Pablo Martinez who has been going for 11 years. "We all know each other… I see all of these guys about once a year."