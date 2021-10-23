Lanes reopen on Highway 17 in Santa Cruz County

The California Highway Patrol has reopened both directions of Highway 17 from Summit Road to Sugarloaf Road in Santa Cruz County following an earlier closure due to police activity.

The CHP says the closure was "out of an abundance of caution for public safety."

KTVU has reached out to the CHP Santa Cruz Division for more information about what prompted the roadway closure.

The closure lasted less than one hour.

Advertisement

Check back for updated information on this developing news story.