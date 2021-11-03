Police chase car across Bay Bridge; driver detained

A slew of police officers from Richmond, the California Highway Patrol and San Francisco chased a car driving over the Bay Bridge early Wednesday morning.

The chase began shortly after 5 a.m. Officers placed spike strips on the bridge to slow down the car. Video shows that a driver was detained by 5:30 a.m. at Cesar Chavez and U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco.

By 6 a.m., traffic was mostly back to normal.

The reason for the chase was not made public.

MORE: Family tragedy: Father ID's son who died in Oakland I-580 freeway shooting