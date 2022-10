article

A police chase that began in Hayward ended with a car off-road in Castro Valley on Monday morning.

A silver sedan could be seen in dry grass alongside Eden Canyon Road and Palo Verde Road around 11 a.m.

Two police cars had pulled into the brush near the sedan.

The Alameda County sheriff's office told KTVU that the chase involved Hayward officers, but other details were not involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.