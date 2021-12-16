Police make arrest in deadly Sunnyvale Airbnb house shooting

article

Sunnyvale's Department of Public Safety on Thursday announced they have made an arrest in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured during a party at a home rented out on Airbnb.

Sean James Jr., 18, of Sunnyvale, was taken into custody at a home along Aster Avenue during a specialized operation Wednesday morning and charged with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Detectives said a search warrant was served at the home where several handguns and ammunition were found.

Detectives in Sunnyvale arrested Sean James Jr. charging him with murder and attempted murder.

Investigators said two people were shot at a house party in early August shortly after neighbors called police complaining of loud noise in the city’s Raynor Park neighborhood.

Police said gunshots were heard late that evening at the house that was rented on Airbnb in the 1400 block of Navarro Drive. One person was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other victim survived.

The Santa Clara Medical Examiner's Office later identified the victim who died as Elias Elhania, 18, of Santa Clara.

Officers found nearly 200 teenagers between the ages of 16 and 19 in the neighborhood.

Initially, investigators said information surrounding the shooting was limited, despite several witnesses. It is unclear what information led detectives to James Jr.

Airbnb said the company condemns the violence calling it "senseless" and said that the host had not authorized the party. The property was "deactivated" amid the investigation.

James Jr. was booked into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall because he was only 17 at the time of the shooting, according to investigators.

Sunnyvale Police descended on a home Wednesday to arrest a suspect in a deadly shooting during a Airbnb house party. (KTVU FOX 2)

Advertisement

Brooks Jarosz is an investigative reporter for KTVU. Email him at brooks.jarosz@fox.com and follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @BrooksKTVU