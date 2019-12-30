Police pursuit crosses Dumbarton Bridge, 2 shooting suspects in custody

article

A man and a woman are in custody as San Mateo police investigate a shooting in a store parking lot Monday afternoon that left one person injured.

Officers responded to La Hacienda Market at 201 N Amphlett Boulevard around 2:31 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Witnesses said the victim drove away from the scene, but stopped at North Idaho Street and Tilton Avenue.

Authorities said two suspects involved in the shooting were later found, along with a gun, after a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Fremont.

The pursuit involved East Palo Alto Police Department along with Fremont Police Department as the chase went across the Dumbarton Bridge.

Fremont police said the driver bailed the vehicle on foot after the crash at Thornton Avenue and Post Street.

Authorities described one of the suspects as a Hispanic man in his 20s wearing a black hoodie and black pants. Fremont police also took a woman into custody.

It's unclear at this time whether the victim and suspects knew each other.

KTVU's Jana Katsuyama contributed to this story.