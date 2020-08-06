Police release video of fatal Hayward officer-involved shooting

article

Hayward police on Thursday released video footage of the police

shooting in May that killed Stoney Ramirez, who was a person of interest in the death of a local homeless man.

Ramirez, 23, was in a car in a driveway in the 22000 block of

Wildwood Street and had tried to back out when three officers opened fire around 2:30 p.m. on May 20.

Ramirez was not armed, but police said they had reason to believe

he was. Hayward police Sgt. Claudia Mau said he is still a person of interest in the May 1 death of Mike Lorenzo, 65, which remains under investigation.

An undercover detective and Officers Kyle Martinez and Dynaton

Tran fired at Ramirez, Mau said. She said police aren't releasing the name of the detective to protect his identity but he was the person in the video who shot at the windshield of the car Ramirez was driving.

The video begins shortly before an officer pulls up in the street

behind the white car where Ramirez was sitting.

As officers tell Ramirez to put up his hands and keep them up,

Ramirez tries twice to back up. His car hits the front of a police SUV that police said was meant to block the driveway where Ramirez was parked.

Police said he failed to follow officers' commands before being

shot, and they said that he was on felony probation and eligible to be searched at any time. He died at the scene.

Hayward Police Chief Toney Chaplin says in the video - which

includes footage from two officers' body-worn cameras and a neighbor's security camera and of Chaplin speaking in an office - that police later learned that the car Ramirez was in had been stolen.

Hayward City Manager Kelly McAdoo asked in a letter for state

Attorney General Xavier Becerra's office to investigate the shooting, but his office declined.