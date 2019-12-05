Police say tip from public led to 2 arrests in Lafayette home-invasion robberies

Police arrested two suspects on Thursday in connection to two home-invasion robberies in Lafayette.

Lafayette police and Fairfield police department's SWAT team served arrest warrants at a home on the 500 block of Pacific Avenue in Fairfield where several people were detained and two were arrested.

Joseph Wells, 22, and Adama Diop, 20, both of Fairfield were taken into custody with help from Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

Police said they also seized guns and numerous items believed to be stolen during the home invasions.

Lafayette Police Chief Ben Alldritt said a tip from the public led them to the two suspects.

"This is a crime when we talk about your home, that's your private protected space where you raise your family and when that's invaded it's very impactful for people," Alldritt said.

The Lafayette robberies took place on Halloween night and on Nov. 26.

The two suspects, along with a third suspect, who has not been identified are also believed to be linked to additional robberies in Benicia and a kidnapping in Oakland.

Law enforcement agencies developed leads and found similarities among all four home invasion robberies, police said.

Police said the robbery on Halloween delayed the response to a noisy Halloween party in Orinda where five people were fatally shot.

Wells and Diop will be booked in the Martinez Detention Facility for residential burglary, kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and conspiracy, police said.

Bay City News reporter James Lanaras contributed to this report.