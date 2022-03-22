Police seek assistance in locating at-risk, missing man last seen in San Anselmo

article

Central Marin Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing at-risk man.

Richard Ryan, 70, white, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with short brown and gray hair was last seen wearing a light gray Ralph Lauren t-shirt, blue jeans, and blue and orange Hokka tennis shoes.

Ryan has dementia and was last seen Tuesday morning around 10:30 a.m. on Center Boulevard in San Anselmo, police said.

Ryan does not drive and should be on foot.

If you see Mr. Ryan or have any additional information, please contact the Central Marin Police Authority at (415) 927-5150 or your local law enforcement agency.

