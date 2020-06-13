Police seek vandals who spray painted profanities on Mission Santa Cruz

article

The Santa Cruz Police Department is seeking the public's assistance to identify suspects who vandalized Mission Santa Cruz during a recent protest and march.

The march on Wednesday evening was concentrated near Emmet and High streets in the area of Mission Plaza Park and Holy Cross Church.

According to Santa Cruz police, someone wrote multiple slogans and profanities in red spray paint on the mission and its memorial plaque during the protest and march.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Santa Cruz Police Department at (831) 420-5820.