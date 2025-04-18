Police shoot man at Morgan Hill Safeway after disturbance call

article

Police in Morgan Hill opened fire on a man early Friday at a Safeway grocery store following a disturbance call, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 12:20 a.m. at the Safeway located at 840 E. Dunne Ave., according to the Morgan Hill Police Department.

Suspect allegedly attacked someone prior to shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the store. When officers arrived, they found a suspect, identified as 40-year-old Shaun Hillman, of Van Nuys, who had allegedly attacked another person.

Police did not specify where the attack occurred, or whether it happened inside or outside the store.

Officers said Hillman’s actions during their encounter led them to open fire, but did not describe what those actions were.

Hillman was wounded in the shooting and taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive.

No officers were injured.

Hillman faces felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and resisting a police officer.

Safeway location temporarily closed

What they're saying:

The Safeway store will remain closed while police conduct their investigation.

"We are aware of the incident at the Morgan Hill Safeway on East Dunne Avenue, which is currently under investigation by the Morgan Hill Police Department. The store remains closed at this time and will re-open as soon as we receive clearance," a Safeway spokesperson said. We are fully cooperating with the police by providing any information that will assist with their investigation. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, we advise contacting the local police department for more details related to the incident."