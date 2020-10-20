Police: Woman arrested after trying to kidnap 3-year-old girl

article

A female suspect was arrested after allegedly trying to kidnap a 3-year-old girl in San Francisco on Monday evening, police said.

The kidnapping was reported at 6:32 p.m. in the 100 block of First Street between Mission and Howard streets.

The suspect grabbed the girl's arm and ran off with her, but a witness intervened and police were able to arrest the suspect, whose name was not immediately released, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.