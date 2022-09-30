Possible active shooter on Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital campus

There are unconfirmed reports of a possible active shooter on the Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital campus.

ATCEMS says no patients have been located, treated, or transported, but the scene is active.

Officials tweeted out at around 3:15 p.m. that ATCEMS was scaling down the number of units on scene.

The Austin Police Department says it responded to a shots fired call at the hospital and as a precaution, the hospital has been placed on lockdown.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted out about a critical incident at 11113 Research Boulevard service road northbound at around 12:32 p.m.

ATCEMS says five ambulances, five commanders, and multiple single-unit response resources have responded.

People are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to allow responders to work the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.