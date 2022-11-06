3 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in California

Once again there were no winning tickets that matched all six numbers drawn in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

That means the jackpot rolls over to a new record grand prize of $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing.

The jackpot on Saturday was $1.6 billion. The numbers drawn were: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 with the Powerball of 20. The Powerplay multiplier was 3x, according to Powerball.com.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion that was won in 2016.

While there was no jackpot winner in California for this draw, there were 1,531,733 winning tickets that matched anywhere from a single Powerball to 5 numbers, according to California Lottery officials.

The three top winning tickets in California all matched five numbers. Each ticket is worth $1,120,390. Here's where the three $1 million tickets were sold:

Susanville Supermarket: 50 Grand Avenue in Susanville

Rite Aid #6465: 4455 Manchester Avenue in Encinitas

76 gas station: 15199 Washington Avenue in San Leandro

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on Aug. 3, when a Pennsylvania ticket won a $206.9 million jackpot.







