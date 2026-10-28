PPIC poll provides insight into how Californians might vote

The Brief PPIC poll suggests Proposition 40, known as the "Billionaire's Tax," could be one of the closest races on the ballot. According to the data, 52% of respondents said they would vote against the measure. Democrat Xavier Becerra leads the contest by nearly double digits, capturing 61% of support among surveyed voters. Overall, 63% of those surveyed stated they would vote for a Democrat.



A new poll is providing insight into what California voters are thinking ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, pointing to tight contests on key ballot measures and a wide lead in the race for governor.

Prop. 40 close call

By the numbers:

The survey, conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California—a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank specializing in political research—questioned more than 1,000 likely voters across the state.

Among its primary findings, the poll suggests Proposition 40, known as the "Billionaire's Tax," could be one of the closest races on the ballot. According to the data, 52% of respondents said they would vote against the measure. Most of the support for the proposed tax comes from Democrats, particularly those living in the Bay Area.

Voters are also closely divided on several other ballot measures, including Proposition 39, which addresses voter ID requirements, and Propositions 41 and 42, which both address state taxes.

Race for governor

At the top of the ticket, the race for California governor shows a decisive front-runner. Democrat Xavier Becerra leads the contest by nearly double digits, capturing 61% of support among surveyed voters. A significant portion of Becerra's backing comes from both the Bay Area and Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Republican Steve Hilton is drawing the majority of his support from the Central Valley.

While the poll did not evaluate specific individual contests for the U.S. House or Senate, it asked participants generally whether they plan to back a Democrat or a Republican in congressional races. Overall, 63% of those surveyed stated they would vote for a Democrat.