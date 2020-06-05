Presidio Slow Streets initiative to begin Monday, several streets impacted

article

The closure of several streets for social distancing purposes in San Francisco's Presidio will now take place on Monday after the Presidio Trust that oversees the federal land had said earlier this week that the closure would start on Saturday.

The Presidio Slow Streets initiative is closing or limiting traffic on select streets from Monday through June 30 to allow for residents to walk, run, exercise and bike safely amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The closures include West Pacific Avenue between Arguello and Presidio boulevards, Montgomery Street between Lincoln Boulevard and Sheridan Avenue, and Washington Boulevard between Kobbe Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard.

Washington Boulevard between Kobbe Avenue and Arguello and West Pacific Boulevard between Fifth Avenue and Arguello Boulevard will also be closed but limited vehicle access for residents, tenants and delivery and emergency vehicles will still be allowed, according to the Presidio Trust.

As the month goes on, the routes could be adjusted, Presidio Trust officials said. Current information can be found online.

Back in April, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency opened up a number of streets to pedestrians and bicyclists as part of the city's Slow Streets program. A map of the city's Slow Streets can be found here.

Additionally, both John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park and John F. Shelley Drive in John McLaren Park have also been completely closed to vehicles through the duration of the COVID-19-related shelter order.