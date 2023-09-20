Expand / Collapse search

Private island in the San Francisco Bay listed for $75M

By KTVU staff
Published 
Solano County
KTVU FOX 2
Image 1 of 11

 

From: KTVU FOX 2

SUISON CITY, Calif. - Anyone in the market for their own private island in the San Francisco Bay Area is in luck.

Located in the Suison Bay, Point Buckler island went up for sale Monday for $75 million. 

According to the listing agent Marianne Bordogna, it's the only privately owned island in the Bay Area.

Complete with a 400-feet deep dock and two helipads, owner John Sweeney held corporate events on the island. The 50-acre property was once home to an established duck club, and more recently has been used for private kiteboarding and foilboarding.

Sweeney and his wife placed open truck containers on the island and filled them with lounge furniture, artificial grass, and original art made from recycled plastic from the delta, Bordogna said.

Public records show litigation and liens on the property having to do with levee restoration, the agent said.

It is located near the area where a private company has bought tens of thousands of acres in the ambitious hopes of creating a new city in Solano County.

Tech billionaires want to build a new city in rural California

Silicon Valley billionaires behind a secretive $800 million land-buying spree in Northern California have finally released some details about their plans for a new green city, but they still must win over skeptical voters and local leaders. After years of ducking scrutiny, Jan Sramek, the former Goldman Sachs trader spearheading the effort, launched a website Thursday about "California Forever." The site billed the project as "a chance for a new community, good paying local jobs, solar farms, and open space" in Solano, a rural county between San Francisco and Sacramento that is now home to 450,000 people.