Private island in the San Francisco Bay listed for $75M

Image 1 of 11 ▼ From: KTVU FOX 2

Anyone in the market for their own private island in the San Francisco Bay Area is in luck.

Located in the Suison Bay, Point Buckler island went up for sale Monday for $75 million.

According to the listing agent Marianne Bordogna, it's the only privately owned island in the Bay Area.

Complete with a 400-feet deep dock and two helipads, owner John Sweeney held corporate events on the island. The 50-acre property was once home to an established duck club, and more recently has been used for private kiteboarding and foilboarding.

Sweeney and his wife placed open truck containers on the island and filled them with lounge furniture, artificial grass, and original art made from recycled plastic from the delta, Bordogna said.

Public records show litigation and liens on the property having to do with levee restoration, the agent said.

It is located near the area where a private company has bought tens of thousands of acres in the ambitious hopes of creating a new city in Solano County.