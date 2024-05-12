Expand / Collapse search

5-year-old dies from injuries after water rescue from Bethel Island

By KTVU staff
Published  May 12, 2024 3:13pm PDT
Contra Costa County
BETHEL ISLAND, Calif. - A child who was rescued earlier Saturday afternoon from a drowning on Bethel Island has died from his injuries, authorities said.

The 5-year-old is believed to have fallen into the water near the 400 block of Halcyon Place on Bethel Island Saturday at about 4:30 p.m., according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office. 

The child was found unresponsive in the water for around 15 minutes. Marine patrol deputies responded to the scene and a diver from Con Fire found him.

Authorities said earlier the child accessed the water through a backyard next to the shoreline.

Life-saving measures were immediately taken and he was transported to a hospital where he later died, officials said. 

The child has not been publicly identified.