Proof-of-life video for Berkeley-born Hamas hostage

Hamas this week released video of a man born in the Bay Area, who's now being held in Gaza.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin is an American citizen who was born in Berkeley, before moving to Virginia, and then Israel.

He was attending a music festival in southern Israel, when Hamas attacked on October 7.

The proof-of-life video was about three minutes long. In it, the young man identifies himself as the son of Jonathan and Rachel.

This video is the first time his parents have seen a video of him, since that day.

"We're relieved to see him alive," Jonathan Goldberg-Polin said in a Storyful video. "But we are also concerned about his health and well-being, as well as that of all of the other hostages, and all of those suffering in this region."

Goldberg-Polin also made a plea to all the negotiators, including Qatar, Egypt, the United States, Hamas and Israel, to be brave, lean in, seize the moment and "get a deal done."



The number 201 was taped on the parent's shirts, signifying how many days it was since their son was abducted.

