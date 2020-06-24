Protective gear given to hundreds of Oakland families

Personal Protective Equipment was handed out this week to hundreds of people who might not have easy access to it.

The Oakland Mutual Aid Collective on Monday gave out kits containing hand sanitizer, face masks and gloves to marginalized and at-risk communities.

There were 400 kits available for parents and community members picking up "grab and go" food packs, at Allendale Elementary School.

The collective was spearheaded by Oakland city councilmember Sheng Thao at the start of the shelter-in-place mandate.

So far, the group has distributed 8,000 masks with a goal of at least 30,000 in total.



