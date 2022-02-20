Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Buckingham Palace.

The queen is reportedly experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said, adding that the 95-year-old monarch would carry on working.

The palace said the queen would continue with "light" duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the palace said in a statement.

People in the U.K. who test positive for COVID-19 are required to self-isolate for at least five days, though the British government says it plans to lift that requirement for England in the coming week.

The queen has received three doses of coronavirus vaccine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

