Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
High Wind Warning
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Warning
until THU 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
High Surf Warning
from THU 3:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 2:00 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
High Surf Warning
from THU 7:00 AM PST until FRI 3:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until THU 5:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Rapper Theophilus London found safe after disappearing in LA Oct. 2022, family says

Recording artist Theophilus London performs during Rock in Rio USA at the MGM Resorts Festival Grounds on May 8, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Theophilus London, the rapper who disappeared in Los Angeles months ago, has been found safe, his family announced.

The 35-year-old rapper was found safe and well, according to his cousin Mikhail Noel, who was listed as the person to contact for those with new information on London. 

"At this time, the family would love prayers and privacy," Noel post read, in part, in a social media announcement Wednesday.

Theophilus London was first reported missing on October 15, 2022 after he was last seen in the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Rapper Theophilus London reported missing in Los Angeles

Below is Noel's statement on social media:

"Truly appreciate everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and [every one] of you all."

London was born in Trinidad and Tobago but was raised in Brooklyn, New York. He had previously collaborated with big-name artists including Travis Scott and Ellie Goulding.