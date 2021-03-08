Ready for a jolt? Rain, possible thunderstorms in Bay Area forecast

The National Weather Service wants the Bay Area to be prepared for a possible jolt.

A jolt of rain and the possibility of isolated thunderstorms is expected this week, specifically on Tuesday.

Meteorologists say that gusty winds may cause minor damage and residents should expect period major downpours and even some hail.

Showers, thunderstorms and even snow at low levels is expected on Wednesday, and meteorologists say the lingering showers could last through Thursday.