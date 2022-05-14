Recall Alert: Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled, might contain metal strands

article

Mars candy company has recalled thousands of bags of Skittles, Starburst and Life Saver gummies because they could contain very thin metal strands.

Mars said the candy ws distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The recall includes some varieties of:

Starburst Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz

Starburst Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz

Starburst Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz

Starburst Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz

Starburst Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz

Life Savers Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz

Life Savers Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz

Life Savers Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g

Skittles Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz

Skittles Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz

Skittles Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz

Skittles Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz

Skittles Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz

You can learn more about the recall on the website of the Food and Drug Administration.