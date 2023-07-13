Recall committee formed against Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price

The recall effort against Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is gaining some momentum.

A recall committee has been formed to spearhead the campaign to remove Price from office. On Tuesday, organizers of "Save Alameda for Everyone (SAFE): Recall DA Price" submitted campaign finance paperwork to the county's election office, a necessary step to initiate fundraising, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Carl Chan, a prominent advocate in Oakland's Chinatown, is listed as one of the campaign treasurers for the recall initiative.

Price, who took office just six months ago, has remained steadfast in her commitment to implementing progressive policies centered around restorative justice. However, critics accuse her of being soft on crime and point to her leniency in applying sentencing enhancements and her handling high-profile homicide cases.

In response, Price has defended her office's approach, clarifying that they are not doing away with sentencing enhancements but rather reducing their reliance, as they contribute to racial disparities.

The recall effort against Price will be costly, but the campaign is also faced with the challenge of collecting over 93,000 signatures in Alameda County, representing 10% of registered voters, according to the Chronicle.