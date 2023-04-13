Alameda County DA Pamela Price answers critics, says she's held to a different standard

Alameda County's new district attorney, Pamela Price, is standing by her progressive policies.

In the three months since she was sworn in, she's faced backlash over a controversial plea bargain, ending sentencing enhancements and her handling of high-profile homicide cases.

Price ran on a progressive platform that puts an emphasis on restorative justice.

Some of her main goals are ending the death penalty, implementing fair justice measures and holding police accountable for misconduct.

But critics said she's soft on crime.

She responded to the criticism in a one-on-one interview with KTVU on Wednesday.



She answered a wide range of questions including how she is handling several high profile cases and the criticism that she's faced.

Price said she's been busy transitioning into her position as district attorney. She said she's working on staffing and the budget as well as reviewing cases, such as a plea deal with murder suspect Delonzo Logwood, who was charged with killing three people in Oakland in 2008.



"When we're assessing our ability to hold people accountable, something that prosecutors have done since the beginning of time, is make plea deals," said Price.

She was heavily criticized for the deal that would include Logwood apologizing and a 15-year sentence.

Price said she's held to a different standard than her predecessor, former District Attorney Nancy O'Malley.

"No one, before we came here questioned Ms. O'Malley's plea deal," Price said. "I can tell you on good information that there were lots of cases that were very similar to the ones we enter into, this case and others, that no one had a problem with."



The judge rejected Price's deal and the case is set to go to trial.

"People who are judging or assessing the value of the 15 years versus the 75 years, they are assuming the Mr. Logwood is guilty and none of us should assume that," said Price,"They don't know the facts or the background or the details that we have to evaluate in making a plea bargain."

Price said that case has languished for years and as the district attorney, she's focused on swift justice.

In the case of 23-month-old Jasper Wu killed by a stray bullet in 2021, she said her office is reviewing the case and that she has spoken with the family.

"We are working on getting justice for Jasper. What I can do is do my job," said Price,"We have an obligation to administer justice fairly, transparently."

On Tuesday, critics and the families of crime victims protested against Price in front of the Alameda County courthouse.

They called for her recall. They said her progressive policies are soft on crime.

When asked how concerned she was about a recall given what happened to former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, she replied, "I came to Alameda County 40 years ago. I was embraced by the people of this county and I have a great legal career here. What I expect is for the public to trust my judgment.

They elected me, not some critic that has an opinion. That person can't do this job. I can."

Price said she has received death threats.

She said she expected the criticism and that much of it comes from people who supported her opponent and those who don't want to see change.

