Recall of San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin draws out last-minute events

It's election day and in San Francisco, supporters and opponents fo the recall for District Attorney Chesa Boudin will have last-minute events to turn out the vote.

Only voters in San Francisco can weigh in on Measure H.

But the recall election for the city's district attorney is being watched closely across the country.

Voters elected Boudin in 2019 on a platform of criminal justice reforms.

Now, three years later, Boudin's supporters say a vote to recall, means a vote against progressive causes - like ending mass incarceration and prosecuting police misconduct.

KTVU caught up with Boudin on Monday – the day before the election. He said the effort to oust him is a Republican-led mission.

"We see Republicans from coast to coast in Virginia, in Philadelphia, in Chicago, in Los Angeles attempting to roll back the victories at the ballot box of Democratic reformers," he said.

But Boudin's opponents - the groups supporting the recall that include many Democrats in the city, say crimes like car break-ins, and drug dealing have gotten out of hand, and the district attorney's office is not holding criminals accountable.

"You have multiple examples of decisions that he’s made that really do hurt the reform movement at the end of the day," said Nima Rahimi of Rahimi and a state Democratic party executive.

Less than 7% of registered voters in san francisco are Republican.

If Boudin loses his seat in this recall, many of the people who will have voted him out will be Democrats.