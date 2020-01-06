Red Hot Chili Peppers, Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks to headline BottleRock festival in Napa

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are among the headliners of this year's BottleRock festival in Napa, along with the Dave Matthews Band and Stevie Nicks.

Other big names that will take the stage include Miley Cyrus and Blondie.

The three-day festival kicks off at the Napa Valley Expo on May 22 and runs through May 24. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. and three-day passes start at $397.

To see the full lineup and other event information click here.