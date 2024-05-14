Reese Witherspoon announces 'Legally Blonde' prequel series

article

Seems like the country still can't get enough of the "Legally Blonde" franchise and neither can its original star Reese Witherspoon, who teased an upcoming prequel series being developed to stream on Amazon Prime.

The series was announced Tuesday during Amazon’s first-ever upfront presentation. No release date has been revealed.

"Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl," Witherspoon posted on Instagram with a video of her portraying the title character, Elle Woods, at the upfront. "And all of you are going to get to know her, next year on @primevideo."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the series will be titled "Elle" and will chronicle her life as a 1990s high schooler.

"I truly couldn’t be more excited about this series!" Witherspoon said in a statement, according to THR. "Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that? I’m extremely grateful to the incredible teams at Prime Video and Hello Sunshine — along with our amazing writer Laura Kittrell — for making this dream of mine come true. Legally Blonde is back!"

The popular 2001 romcom followed pink-loving diva Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) as she attempted to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington (Matthew Davis) by proving she’s intelligent enough for him by studying law. But, after she succeeds at Harvard Law School, she realises she’s far too good for her ex, bags herself a new man called Emmett Richmond (Luke Wilson), makes some new friends and gives a graduation speech in front of a standing ovation.

Since then, a sequel and a Broadway show have been added to the franchise, among other adaptations.

The "Legally Blonde" effect is very real, inspiring many women to pursue a law career.

Witherspoon was born on March 22, 1976, in New Orleans to parents Betty and John Witherspoon. Witherspoon started modeling at an early age and earned her first major role in "The Man in the Moon" in 1991. After that, she landed roles in "Jack the Bear" and "A Far Off Place" in 1993.

In December 2010, Witherspoon joined the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2014, she produced and starred in "Gone Girl" and "Wild."

Besides her work in TV and film, she is also the founder of her own book club that she began in 2017. The book club has developed a large following, with nearly 3 million followers on Instagram.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.