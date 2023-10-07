Regional jet and shuttle bus collide on tarmac at O'Hare airport
CHICAGO - Two people were hurt when a plane at Chicago O'Hare Airport collided with a shuttle bus on the tarmac.
The American Eagle regional jet was taxing and preparing for take-off when it collided with an American Airlines employee shuttle last night.
The collision did damage to the plane's nose. Two people aboard the bus were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Nobody on board the plane was hurt.
The FAA is investigating.