Resident shoots and kills man inside Brisbane home, police say

A resident shot and killed a man inside his Brisbane home on Tuesday in what authorities initially said was a home invasion.

Officers were called Monday around 4:20 p.m. to a home in a quiet neighborhood, where they found a man dead from gunshot wounds inside the house, Brisbane police spokeswoman Michelle Moneda. He was later identified as Brendan Flowers, 34, of South San Francisco.

Moneda said the incident no longer appears to have stemmed from a home invasion or robbery, though she could not provide more information about what happened. Detectives were still trying to determine what happened and whether the shooter and the man who died were related, she said.

The resident was cooperating with police and was not in custody on Tuesday, Moneda said.

Anyone with more information about the shooting is asked to get in touch with Sgt. Gio Perez at (628) 219-2924 or perez@brisbaneca.org.

