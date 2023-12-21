Residents protest repeated, toxic emissions from Martinez refinery

Residents in the East Bay said they're frustrated with the repeated, toxic emissions from the Martinez Refining Company.

On Wednesday, a group held signs and chanted outside the Martinez City Council meeting, shouting: "What do we want? Healthy Martinez. When do we want it? Now!"

Community members said their health is being threatened by catalyst and coke dust releases, along with flaring.

And they rallied outside the meeting, asking the council to pressure the refinery to improve its pollution control devices.

Bevan Lewis, the plant's operations manager, addressed the most recent flaring incident on Sunday, which also sparked a brush fire, telling the audience that the company is forced to use a ground flare.



County health officials disputed a claim by the refinery about sulfur dioxide emissions during flaring on Dec. 15.

They said that while the air standards were not violated, the release could cause headaches, sore throat, and watery eyes.. Which is why they issued a health alert on that day.