Residents safely evacuated from Los Gatos house fire

article

Residents and pets were evacuated safely during an early morning fire Sunday that damaged the attic and second floor of a home in Los Gatos, the Santa Clara County Fire Department said.

The fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. in the 19100 block of Overlook Road, where smoke and flame were visible from the roof of what is described as a "large two-story residence."

Along with smoke and fire coming from a chimney, firefighters found smoke coming from the attic vents. Crews gained attic access and extinguished the fire in less than 45 minutes.

There were no injuries reported and no residents displaced, officials said, although there was fire and smoke damage to the attic and second floor.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation and not considered suspicious, but issued a reminder that chimneys should be inspected and maintained now that colder weather has arrived.