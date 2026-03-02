DA: Richmond cops justified in August fatal shooting
RICHMOND, Calif. - The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office has ruled that two Richmond police officers were justified in a fatal shooting in August.
District Attorney Diana Becton concluded that the force used by officers Nicholas Remick and Colton Stocking was reasonable under the circumstances.
The ruling closes the case.
Shooting details
What we know:
Police said officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call around 5 p.m. on Aug. 4.
A 911 caller reported that a man armed with a knife was inside a home threatening to kill people, including their mother.
According to police, when officers arrived, Angel Alexander Montaño Magallan, 27, was standing outside his apartment armed with two knives.
Authorities said he moved toward the officers while holding the weapons.
Body camera video shows officers ordering Magallan to stop before opening fire.
Mental health battles
Dig deeper:
Magallan’s family said he was a Marine Corps veteran who had been struggling with mental health issues.
"He needed help," his cousin, Adrian Maciel, previously told KTVU. "People get stuck in their own little world, and they can’t get out of it."
The Source: This story was written based on information from the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office along with previous reporting.