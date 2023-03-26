Expand / Collapse search
Richmond man fatally shot in Oakland

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland homicide investigation

A Richmond man was fatally shot in Oakland in the early hours on Sunday.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A Richmond man was shot and killed in Oakland overnight.

A ShotSpotter activation went off around 3:00 a.m. in the 3300 block of 13th Avenue.

Officers responded to the area where they found a Hispanic man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity won't be released until his family is notified.

The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation.

No suspect information has been released. 