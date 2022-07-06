Richmond police: 2 men arrested in July 4 mass shooting plot

article

Richmond Police said two non-U.S. citizens have been arrested after officers received a tip about a planned July 4 mass shooting.

During the Wednesday news conference, police announced the arrest of 52-year-old Julio Alvarado-Dubon and 38-year-old Rolman A. Balacarcel. Authoritie said both men are non-U.S. residents and each face the charge of "non U.S. citizen possession of a firearm."

Chief Gerald Smith said Wednesday that a citizen tip helped police make multiple arrests and seize guns on July 1. After receiving a tip about the shooting plot, officers went to a home to conduct an investigation. According to police, officers found and recovered two rifles, a handgun, a cache of magazines and dozens of rounds of ammunition.

Authorities announced the alleged plot in a news release, but did not release any additional information.

A spokesperson for the police department did not immediately respond to a call seeking additional details of the planned shooting.

The announcement came just two days after a gunman opened fire from a rooftop on a July 4 parade in the affluent Chicago suburb of Highland Park, killing seven people and injuring more than three dozen.

Robert E. Crimo III was charged with seven counts of murder Tuesday. The shooting sent hundreds of people fleeing in fear and set off an hourslong manhunt. Authorities have not yet identified a motive.

This story has been updated