Robbers drive truck through Fremont store, steal lottery tickets

Fremont police on Monday began searching for the robbers who smashed a truck through the front window of a liquor store.

The store clerk told KTVU that the robbers used a truck to break the window to get inside the store on Blacow Road about 5 a.m., then tried to grab the cash register.

They were able to steal a case full of lottery tickets.

Fremont police were still on the scene before sunrise.

No more information was immediately available.

