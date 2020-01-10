Rush drummer Neil Peart dead at 67

article

Neil Peart, best known as the drummer of Rush, passed away on Tuesday, Januray 7 in Santa Monica, California. He was 67.

Rolling Store reports that Peart had quietly been battling brain cancer for three years prior to his death.

Peart was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 1983. He was later inducted into the U.S. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 24: Neil Peart of Rush performs at 02 Arena on May 24, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Chiaki Nozu/WireImage)