Sacramento Co. Sheriff's Deputy, K-9 and suspect killed in shootout

article

(KTVU) - A Sacramento deputy, a K-9, and the suspect were killed in a shootout at the Cal Expo grounds in Sacramento, authorities said early Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the incident began just after 10 p.m. Monday, when deputies tried to pull over a driver for a traffic stop.

The suspect then led deputies on a high-speed chase, that ended when he crashed his car outside the Cal Expo horse racing track.

The driver refused to surrender, and a K-9 was sent in to get him out of the car, said Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

But the suspect shot and killed the dog, and fired at deputies.

A gun battle ensued.

One deputy was killed, and another was wounded.

The injured deputy is being treated at UC Davis Medical Center.

The suspect was also killed in the shootout.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said the deputy who lost his life, was a six-year veteran.

He was also married, and had a young child.

The suspect's identity has not been released, but he was a parolee in his 40s.

It is unclear the reason for the traffic stop.

Sheriff Jones said this was the fourth deputy death in the past decade.

