Sal Castaneda’s Favorite Elvis Song

My favorite Elvis song is "Suspicious Minds" released in 1969. This song is one of my favorites because it captures a slightly different sound from Elvis of the 1950s when he was a teen idol. Elvis sounds like a more mature singer and the song covers a more mature topic. The song was billed as a comeback for Elvis and who doesn’t like a comeback? The song also reminds me of Elvis Presley’s days as a Las Vegas act. This was Elvis’ last number one hit single.