Salt and Honey's cooking survival tips during the quarantine

Olivia Colt from Salt and Honey catering shared her cooking tips for surviving quarantine.

Below is a recipe for her "pantry frittata," and information on how you can take advantage of Salt and Honey's market pantry while sheltering in place.

Pantry FrittataYield: 4 servings

Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

8 large eggs

⅓ cup small diced bacon

¼ cup cream or milk

¼ cup shredded cheese of your choice

¼ cup sliced red pepper

¼ cup blanched or frozen broccoli

Sliced green onions or chives for garnish

Method: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a 12” nonstick ovenproof skillet set over medium add diced bacon and fry for 4-5 minutes allowing fat to render and bacon to crisp up.

Once bacon is crispy, move to the edge of your pan and add in your sliced red pepper pepper, blanched or frozen broccoli and season with salt and pepper.

Reduce temperature to medium low and let vegetables cook until softened about 2-4 minutes.

In the meantime, in a large mixing bowl, crack 8 eggs and whisk together with cream or milk and shredded cheese until well combined and eggs have turned slightly pale in color.

Season with salt and pepper to taste. Once your vegetables have softened, add egg mixture to your pan and continue to cook until edges start to set slightly, about 3 minutes.

Transfer skillet to your oven and allow to bake for 16-18 minutes or until puffed, golden brown and the center of the frittata has set.

Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly.

Using a rubber spatula, run the tip along the edge and bottom of the pan to release the frittata before sliding it out onto a cutting board.

Slice into equal wedges and garnish with minced chives. Serve for breakfast, lunch or dinner with a side salad.