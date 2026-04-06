Police to pay $3.15M after tasing San Anselmo man suffering medical seizure

The Brief The Central Marin Police Authority has agreed to pay Bruce Frankel $3.15 million after officers stunned him with a Taser and arrested him as he was suffering a grand mal seizure in his bedroom. The police authority said the settlement is not an admission of guilt. Frankel said he felt pressured into the settlement and would have rather gone to trial.



The Central Marin Police Authority has agreed to pay a 64-year-old financial planner $3.15 million after officers stunned him with a Taser and arrested him as he was suffering a grand mal seizure in his bedroom.

Bruce Frankel's settlement

What we know:

Bruce Frankel said his settlement was reached on March 26 in Marin County Superior Court. He added he wasn't pleased with the amount and he would have much rather told his story in court, but he felt pressure to settle.

Frankel's suit, which was filed two years ago stemming from what happened on Aug. 29, 2022, also alleges that police concocted a cover-up story, where officers falsely arrested him on bogus charges to justify what he describes as their use of excessive force.

What Central Marin Police Authority has said

The other side:

In a statement, Dan Schwarz, executive manager of the Central Marin Police Authority, said the settlement is not an admission of "liability or wrongdoing. Rather, it is a decision to avoid exposing taxpayers to the uncertainty and expense associated with continued litigation."

The agency's officers, according to the statement, "remain committed to serving our communities to the highest standards of professionalism and transparency, and will " continue to invest in training and community engagement so that our practices reflect the expectations of our residents."

The statement did not address what happened to the officers, but at least two of the four have been promoted to sergeant.

At the time of the suit, Police Chief Michael Norton sent KTVU an email stating that he regretted Frankel sued, noting that his department would "vigorously defend itself against this meritless and factually inaccurate litigation."

Meanwhile, attorney Alison Berry Wilkinson, who represented four of the officers involved, said that an internal review found their use of force justified.

"The allegations in the lawsuit against these officers bear no semblance to reality and are outrageous," she wrote to KTVU in 2024. "The officers who arrived on-scene to help in response to the medical call did an extraordinary job under very difficult circumstances."

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The backstory:

On the morning in question, Frankel's then-fiancé, Alice Frankel, called 911 at 2:51 a.m., telling dispatchers that her husband wasn't breathing.

Frankel begins emerging from his seizure, and is seen mumbling and standing near his bed in his underwear, according to the bodycamera video. He is seen stumbling about and tripping into the drapes. The video then shows him falling onto the bed.

Police assume he was drunk, less than four seconds after entering the room, bodycamera video shows.

One of the officers pulls out his Taser and shocks Frankel in the back, trying to get him into handcuffs.

Frankel drops to the ground, hitting his head on the furniture, hurting his nose.

One of the officers wrote in his police report, which KTVU reviewed, that Frankel had been actively resisting him for more than two minutes, and he used the Taser to get Frankel to comply with his orders.

He wrote that he warned Frankel twice that he was going to Tase him and that he feared for his safety.

Police took Frankel to the hospital, and then he was booked into the Marin County Jail, where he was eventually let go.

A few days after that, Frankel received a letter from the District Attorney saying that he was being charged with domestic violence, after police alleged he was pushing his wife.

Frankel spent $10,275 on a criminal defense attorney to fight those charges. Ultimately, the Marin County DA did not file any charges against Frankel.

Frankel filed the suit in part to question the quality of police training to assess medical emergencies and why handcuffs and a stun gun were used on him when he was experiencing a health crisis and had not been accused of any crime.

"If the police had just asked Alice two questions, ‘What’s going on?’ and ‘Has this happened before?’ We wouldn’t be here today," Frankel previously told KTVU in an interview. "But that officer did not do that at all. He assumed he knew what was going on and attacked me."