Bay Area JCPenney store set to close this weekend: See the full list of closures

A Peninsula JC Penney store is among seven locations across the U.S. set to close this weekend, a department store spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

JCPenney, which emerged from Chapter 11 reorganization in December 2020 with new owners, has not only grappled with years of internal issues but also faces an uncertain economy that has challenged even healthier department stores.

According to a JCPenney spokesperson, the following seven stores will close on Sunday, May 25. The closure list includes one in the Bay Area, the San Bruno location at The Shops at Tanforan.

Which JCPenney stores are closing?

These stores will close on May 25:

The Shops at Tanforan in San Bruno, Calif.

The Shops At Northfield in Denver, Colo.

Pine Ridge Mall in Pocatello, Idaho

West Ridge Mall in Topeka, Kan.

Fox Run Mall in Newington, N.H.

Asheville Mall in Asheville, N.C.

Charleston Town Center in Charleston, W. Va.

The company filed for bankruptcy reorganization in May 2020 after the pandemic-induced temporary closing of stores put the already struggling retailer deeper in peril.

JCPenney CEO Marc Rosen told FOX Business in 2023 that the company had been working to revamp its product offering, making sure it's a cheaper alternative to other department stores, to boost customer frequency. It also announced that it was infusing more than $1 billion into the business to enhance its store portfolio.

"The decision to close a store is never an easy one, but isolated closures do happen from time to time due to expiring lease agreements, market changes or other factors," the company said in a statement in February. "We are grateful to our dedicated associates and the loyal customers who have shopped at these locations."

"We continue to work to make every dollar count for America's diverse, working families and welcome them to shop at our other JCPenney stores in the area and at JCPenney.com."

The department store has seven other locations in the Bay Area, including Hayward, Concord, Pleasanton, San Jose, Antioch, Fairfield and Santa Rosa, and nearly 650 stores around the U.S.